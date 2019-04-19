|
Sherman Dunafin Jr., 95, of Sturgis, passed away peacefully Dec. 12, 2018, after an extended illness, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 4, 1923, in the Mongo-Stroh area in Indiana.
Sherman is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn (Smoll) Dunafin of Sturgis. He had four children, Gaylord (Cheryl) Dunafin of Sturgis and Patrick Dunafin (Emily Pirronello) of Evanston, Ill.;, stepchildren Stacey Lahman (Jeff Fuller) of Centreville and Shane Schrader of Paw Paw; eight grandchildren, Curtis Dunafin of LeRoy, Ill., Brandon Lahman of Westminster, Md., Derek Lahman of Yale, Dustin Lahman of Sterling Heights, Ian Lahman of Three Rivers, Blaine Lahman of Conroe, Ind., Elizabeth Cook of Angola, Ind., and Danielle White of Centreville; and 15 great-grandchildren. Sherman's brother Dennis Brumbaugh of Fort Wayne, Ind., also survives.
There will be a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Sherman at 3 p.m. April 27 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Centreville. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon for the gathering of friends and family.
Memorial contributions can be given in Sherman's honor to Mark 10:13 Early Childhood Center at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
