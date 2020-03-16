Home

ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
Sherrill Kline
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Porter Baptist Church
1935 - 2020
Sherrill A. Kline Obituary
Sherrill A. Kline, age 84, of Constantine, died March 14, 2020, at Birch Meadows AFC in Three Rivers.
She was born April 29, 1935, a daughter of Ralph and Mildred (Crotser) Heminger. Sherrill graduated from White Pigeon High School in 1953. On June 27, 1953, she married Lyle E. Kline at the Mottville Biible Church. He preceded her in death Nov. 12, 2012. Sherrill and Lyle began their life together farming and operated the farm for many years. Sherrill also worked at Ventline in Bristol, Alumax Building Products, Bristol, for many years and also at Brad's Strawberry Farm, Constantine.
She was a member of Porter Baptist Church, and enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and watching hummingbirds and the horses at the farm.
Surviving are her daughter Christine (Jon) Hamminga of Constantine; sons Randy (Kolene) Kline of Constantine and Mike Kline of White Pigeon; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchldren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Elder of Kingsley and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Jeff Kline; two daughters, Andrea Gregory and Connie Kline; and a brother, Vernon Heminger.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Porter Baptist Church, with Pastor Randy Peterson officiating. Interment will be in Constantine Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Porter Baptist Church. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
