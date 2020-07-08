1/1
Sherry K. Lego
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Kim (Mills) Lego, age 61, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 24, 1959, in Battle Creek, a daughter of Gary and Nila (Parker) Mills.
Sherry resided in Three Rivers for the past 10 years, coming from Sturgis, where she was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1979.
She attended Apostolic Soft Church in Three Rivers and enjoyed crocheting.
Sherry is survived by her parents, Gary and Nila Mills of Sturgis; four sisters, Cynthia (Don) Milligan of Delton, Laura (Bob) Brothers of Sturgis, Janet Mills of Delton and Pat (Rick) Kubasiak of Colon; a brother, Michael Mills of Sturgis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Mills.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitation of gatherings, private graveside services and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Joyce Vanderlip of Centreville United Methodist Church will officiate.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sherry's memory consider American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relative and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved