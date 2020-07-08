Sherry Kim (Mills) Lego, age 61, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 24, 1959, in Battle Creek, a daughter of Gary and Nila (Parker) Mills.
Sherry resided in Three Rivers for the past 10 years, coming from Sturgis, where she was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1979.
She attended Apostolic Soft Church in Three Rivers and enjoyed crocheting.
Sherry is survived by her parents, Gary and Nila Mills of Sturgis; four sisters, Cynthia (Don) Milligan of Delton, Laura (Bob) Brothers of Sturgis, Janet Mills of Delton and Pat (Rick) Kubasiak of Colon; a brother, Michael Mills of Sturgis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Mills.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitation of gatherings, private graveside services and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Joyce Vanderlip of Centreville United Methodist Church will officiate.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sherry's memory consider American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relative and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.