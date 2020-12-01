Sheryl Kay Gingerich, 75, of White Pigeon, passed away at 12:19 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at her residence. Her death was unexpected and was due to natural causes.
She was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Fred and Maxine (Wilson) Schowalter. On Oct. 7, 1967, she married Larry D. Gingerich, in Colorado Springs, Colo. He survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are a son, Shawn (Shelley) Gingerich of Bristol, Ind.; a daughter, Tina (Ron) Troyer of Fort Wayne, Ind.; five grandchildren, Andrew (Victoria) Gingerich, Aaron Gingerich, Alex (Brittany) Gingerich, Abbie Troyer and Nate Troyer; a great-grandson, Jonas Gingerich; and a brother, Mike Schowalter of Goshen, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sheryl was a homemaker and had also worked as a bookkeeper at Country Kids Toy Store. Sheryl was a woman of faith who started caring for people at an early age; she was a prayer warrior with her husband as his prayer partner. She and her husband also have been doing visitation for the past seven years with widows and widowers in our community. She enjoyed spending time at the lake, especially with her family.
Visitation will take place 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main St., Middlebury, Ind. Private funeral and burial services will be held, with Pastor Barry Edds officiating. Burial will be in Mottville Cemetery, Mottville.
Memorials may be given to Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.