Shirley A. Holtz, age 84, of Sturgis, Mich., passed away Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born March 3, 1935, in Sturgis, Mich., daughter of the late Wayne and Bertha O. (Haack) Todd.
Shirley was a lifelong Sturgis resident. On Dec. 29, 1955, she married Larry Holtz in Sturgis.
Shirley had been employed by the Sturgis Public Schools for several years and also worked at the Sigrist Furniture Store in Sturgis.
She enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing.
Shirley is survived by her husband: Larry; one son: Robert Holtz; two brothers: Richard (Jane) Todd and Jerry (Florence) Todd.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son: Charles.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis at a later date.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Joseph County Animal Control 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 21, 2019