Shirley A. Lesniak, age 80, of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019, at Sturgis Hospital.
She was born July 17, 1939, in Detroit, a daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Mentkowski) Krasniewski.
Shirley resided in Sturgis since 1972, coming from Detroit. On June 27, 1959, she married Walter John Lesniak in Detroit. He died Nov. 25, 2017.
Shirley had been employed as store manager at McDonald's in Sturgis for more than 25 years. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele (Mark) Charter of South Bend, Ind.; a son, Michael (Wanda) Lesniak of Walled Lake; a granddaughter, Nikki; grandsons Nicolas and Joshua; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Nanette Lesniak; a sister, Lorraine Krotkiewicz; and a brother, Paul Kris.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass celebrating the lives of Shirley, Walter and Nanette will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Father Evelio Ramirez will officiate.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
In honoring the love Shirley had for animals, in lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be directed to St. Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfunrealhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 12, 2019