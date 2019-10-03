Home

Shirley A Lesniak

Shirley A Lesniak Obituary
Shirley A. Lesniak age 80 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away early Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 at the Sturgis Hospital.

In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass celebrating the lives of Shirley, Walter and Nanette will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October h at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Father Evelio Ramirez will officiate.

The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.

In honoring the love Shirley had for animals the family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be directed to the St. Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main Street, Centreville, MI 49032.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfunrealhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
