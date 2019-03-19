|
|
Shirley C. Evert, age 92, of Sturgis, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Fairview Nursing Home.
Shirley was born May 10, 1926, in Colon, Mich., a daughter to the late Arnold W. and Hazel D. (Terhune) Evert. She graduated Sturgis High School with the class of 1943.
Shirley lived most all of her adult life in Sturgis, originally coming from Colon. She worked as a caregiver for Ray Gephart and Velma Jones for many years. Following giving her care Shirley spent her days as a homemaker and family historian.
Shirley is survived by several family members and many friends.
She was the granddaughter of the late William O. and Nancy (Jones) Terhune.
A graveside service and burial will be held Friday, March 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lake Side Cemetery in Colon with Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to the Hereditary Disease Foundation 601 West 168th Street, New York, NY, 10032.
Online Condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 20, 2019