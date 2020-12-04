Shirley (Dickerson) Harker, loving mother and grandmother, passed away with family by her side Nov. 29 at Friendly Village in Rhinelander, Wis.
She was born April 19, 1931, in Three Rivers, to Olga (Ferguson) and Merrill Dickerson.
On Sept.16, 1950, she married Wayne Harker and resided in Sturgis. Shirley worked as an office manager at Readmore Bookstore and also at Kirsch while raising their three children. Upon retiring in 1996, she and Wayne moved to Altoona, Fla. After Wayne's passing in 2004, she lived in Charlevoix, then settled in Rhinelander, Wis.
Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, crossword puzzles, road trips and watching the birds and squirrels.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; a son, Charles Harker; a son-in-law, Harold Horstman; and a nephew, Carl Lahrke.
Living on to remember Shirley's lighthearted sense of humor and devotion to her family are her children, MaryAnn Horstman (Lansing), Merrill (Joe) Harker (Indian River), and Tammy Harker (Rhinelander, Wis.); a sister, Donna Lahrke; a brother-in-law, Lanny (Patti) Harker; and grandchildren Karena (Bill) Sherlin, Joseph Horstman, April (Mike) Sikorski, Aubrey Schoneboom, Leah Schoneboom, Carl Christopher and Forest Stachoviak. She had seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in summer 2021. Memorial contributions may be sent to Tammy Harker for Friendly Village Nursing Home bench in memory of Shirley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport St., Rhinelander, WI 54501.