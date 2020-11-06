Shirley Louise Carey passed from this life on Oct. 16, 2020. She died of complications from COVID-19 at her apartment in Sturgis.

Shirley is mourned especially by Diana Ries (sister); Dan Carey (ex-husband); C.J. Hicks (nephew) and his wife, Shannon; Lacy Cowall (niece) and her husband, John; and by many other relatives, friends, associates and clients.

She was preceded in death by Samual E. Philpott and Letha May Davis (parents). Her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Brian Michael Carey and Tracey (Wyman) Carey, of Las Vegas, died in an automobile accident in 2009.

Born Sept. 29, 1946, in Louisville, Ky., Shirley graduated from Kellogg High School in Hickory Corners. She earned a BA in social work and an MA in public health from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. She also undertook graduate study in WMU's specialist program in alcohol and drug abuse.

Throughout her adult life, Shirley held meaningful positions in the field of social work, where her compassion for others was always evident. While Dan was in the service (1969-70), she supervised a home for unwed mothers in Indianapolis. From 1971 to 1978, she worked with mental patients at the VA Hospital in Battle Creek. Next, she was the first social worker at Sturgis Hospital where she worked for 10 years. From 1989 to 1995, Shirley supervised a "Families First" program for Bethany Christian Services in Centerville. During that time and in subsequent roles, Shirley formed relationships and lasting friendships with professionals in the field of social work.

Around the year 2000, with the help of colleagues, Shirley developed and administered a drug and alcohol intervention program for Amish teens and counseled girls in the Amish Youth Project.

While her professional work in the service of others was a lifelong passion - she never truly retired - Shirley's interest in politics was another outlet for her caring nature and her passion for justice and equality. She was an avid reader. Her radio was often tuned to NPR. A committed Democrat, she loved discussion of current events and social problems.

Shirley knew how to have a good time. She loved to travel, both home (she loved Key West) and abroad (Paris was her favorite foreign city). She loved bargaining for the lowball price. Her bridge foes claim she was a fierce player who would lay down her dummy hand with a flourish. She had a green thumb and a knack for decorating. Relaxing around the house, Shirley often would be found with needlework or the crossword puzzle.

Given restrictions due to the pandemic and Shirley's wishes, no service has been planned. Shirley Louise Carey's body will be cremated.









