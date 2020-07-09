Shirley LuRene Deisler, 91, born Dec. 17, 1928, left this earth and was reunited with her husband June 29, 2020.
Shirley was the youngest of three children, born to Ross and Alice Scoville of Hillsdale.
Shirley so loved her family and always wanted the best for them. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.
Shirley taught at Wall Elementary School in Sturgis and retired in 1989 after 27 years of teaching. She was an alumna of the Delta Kappa Gamma professional honorary society for women educators.
In mourning are her children, Mrs. Dr. John (Pamela) Carls of Kalamazoo, Mrs. Dr. Donald (Patricia) Wooten of Battle Creek, Dr. Chris Deisler and Becky Drerup, NP, of Rome City, Ind., and Candy and Douglas Wilkins of Morrice. Also mourning her loss are her 12 grandchildren, Dr. Kelly Thornton (Carls) and husband, Dr. Ryan Thornton, Joseph Hanson, Dr. T.J. Carls and wife, Jamie, Ross Deisler, Jacob Wilkins and wife, April, Andrew Hanson, Chase Deisler, Matthew Wilkins and wife, Keri, Katherine Kern (Wilkins) and husband, Ryan, Hailey Jacobs (Deisler) and husband, Beau, Kristin Hook (Hanson) and husband, Aaron, and Drew Deisler and wife, Brandi; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Rexford Deisler; her father, Ross Scoville; her mother, Alice Scoville; and a brother, Richard (Dick)Scoville.
The family is holding a private memorial. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
The legacy of Shirley's passion for life and making memories with those she loved will live on.