Shirley M. Andersen, age 92, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 9, 1927, in Chicago, a daughter of Frank and Florence (Krepel) Laser.
On June 7, 1947, Shirley married the love of her life, Arlo J. Andersen.
Shirley wore many hats throughout her long lifetime, including, but not limited to, being a welder during World War II, a chocolate candy inspector, a floral designer and serving as a nurse in Chicago and Three Rivers. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded in her passing by her loving husband, Arlo J. Andersen; and her parents.
Left to lovingly cherish Shirley's memory are her children, Gretchen Andersen and Kurt (Paula Sue) Andersen; a grandson, Steven Andersen; a sister, Vivian Clifford; and nephews Devereaux and Derek Clifford.
In accordance with Shirley's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials made in Shirley's memory may be directed to The St. Peter's Comfort Dog "Jude" or The Elara Caring Hospice. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 7, 2020