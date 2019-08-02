|
Shirley Marie Barnell, age 85, of Sturgis, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 2, 2019, at Dear Country Adult Foster Care Home in Burr Oak.
She was born March 14, 1934, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Andrew and Winola (Beckwith) Mustone.
Shirley was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1952.
On May 1, 1954, she married the love of her life, Everett Earl Barnell, at Sturgis Church of the Nazarene. He preceded her in death July 20, 2006.
Shirley owned and operated, with her husband, Barnell's Construction and Precision Sharpening and also owned her own business she operated selling Merle Norman Cosmetic. At one time, she had been employed by First National Bank in Sturgis.
She was an active, longtime member of Sturgis Wesleyan Church, now known as Radiant Life, and she loved time with her family, especially family vacations.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Larry (Tina) Barnell and Steven (Joyce) Barnell, both of Sturgis; four grandchildren, Megan (Tina) Barnell, Pastor Nathan (Rebecca) Barnell, Derek (Alison) Barnell and Matthew (Bailey) Barnell; eight great-grandchildren, Blake E. Barnell, Sydney M. Barnell, Abbegail J. Barnell, Adisyn Barnell, Raegan Barnell, Hailee Moore and Bailee Moore; and a sister, Judy (Dave) DeHaven of Sturgis.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Shirley M. Barnell will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Pastor Kurt Steven and Pastor Nathan Barnell of Faith Church of DeWitt will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Nottawa Cemetery in Nottawa.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Barnell's memory consider Dear Country Adult Foster Care, 31550 Townline Road, Burr Oak, MI 49030; or SouthernCare Hospice, 1911 W Centre Ave., Suite 1, Portage, MI 49024.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 3, 2019