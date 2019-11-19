Home

Shirley R. Harker

Shirley R. Harker Obituary
Shirley Ruth Harker, age 88, of Sturgis, passed away early Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.

As Shirley requested, cremation has taken place. There will be no services held.

The family will receive family and friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, 201 N. Nottawa St., Sturgis.

Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.

A full obituary will be published Thursday in the Sturgis Journal.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
