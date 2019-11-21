|
Shirley Ruth Harker, age 88, of Sturgis, passed away early Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Detroit, a daughter of the late Osborn and Ruby (Enders) Gauss.
Shirley resided in Sturgis since 1944 and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1949. She was quite artistic and used to love to draw.
On June 4, 1949, she married Jack E. Harker in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Jan. 28, 2004.
She worked for a short time in a Kirsch Company office until their first child came along.
For many years, she owned and operated, Harker Electric in Sturgis, with her husband and two sons.
Shirley was a member of St. Joseph Historical Society. Shirley's interests and hobbies through the years also included sewing, gardening, reading and the challenge of a good crossword puzzle or Sudoku. What she enjoyed most was time spent with family and friends. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and it was mutual.
She was lucky enough to have a large, extended family that she loved to see out and about or at family gatherings. She also looked forward to getting together with her Wednesday lunch bunch, Jack's Sturgis High School class of 1947 gatherings, as well as spending time with her sisters.
Shirley was a devoted wife to her husband and was selfless in caring for him in the 10 years between the time he suffered a stroke and his death in 2004.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Duane) Graham of Three Rivers and Laurie (David E.) Wallace of Fresno, Calif.; two sons, Ken (Terri Montoya) Harker and Don (Linda Hicks) Harker, both of Sturgis; eight grandchildren, Shane (Lena) Graham, Lisa Graham, Rion Graham, Lisa (Rob) Maldonado, Michael Singleton, Erin Singleton, Bethany Singleton and Brandon Singleton; four great grandchildren, Timothy Graham, Jack Graham, Stone Maldonado and Alexis Graham; two sisters, Laura Gang of Sturgis and Ethel Buhl of Klinger Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Myra Graham; and three brothers, Raymond Gauss, Paul Gauss and Edward Gauss.
As Shirley requested, cremation has taken place and there will be no services held. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, 201 N. Nottawa St., Sturgis.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to Sturgis Salvation Army, 105 N. Fourth Street, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 22, 2019