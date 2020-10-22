1/1
Shirley Teadt
Shirley Teadt, 77, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully surrounded, by her family, on Oct. 20, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Shirley was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., a daughter of William and Eva (Buehrer) Pitney. She attended Rome City High School, graduating in 1961.
Donald J. and Shirley were married May 17, 1968, in Kendallville, Ind.
Shirley worked several harvest seasons at Corey Lake Orchards. She made and sold rag rugs for many years and enjoyed crafting. She had a huge garden and canned endlessly every season.
She enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. There were several very special years of camping Up North in the Green Bus. Grandma Pitney went with the family for many years. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports and participate in 4-H, showing animals at the fair.
Shirley is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 52 years, Donald Teadt; her children, Don (Mary) Teadt, John (Heather) Teadt and Judy (Keith) Triezenberg; her sister and best friend, Pamela Lash; her precious grandchildren, Doug (Lisa) Teadt, Marcus Teadt, Thomas (Leann) Teadt, Tyler Teadt, Zachary Teadt, Dylan Teadt, Kara Triezenberg and Kenzy Triezenberg; and great-grandchildren Lily, Ellie and a new baby boy arriving in April.
Relatives and friends will be received 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Firm Foundation Ministries, Centreville. Religious services will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday. Interment will occur in Prairie River Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph County 4H Youth Council or to American Lung Association of Michigan.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Homes, Centreville. Online messages can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
