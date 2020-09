Or Copy this URL to Share

Stacy Lynn Conklin-Kittle, age 40, of Westland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

