Stacy Lynn Minor, age 41, of Shipshewana, Ind., passed away Monday evening, Feb. 17, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, Ind.
She was born April 17, 1978, in Sturgis, a daughter of David and Deborah (Miller) Galinis.
Stacy resided in Shipshewana, Ind., for the past six months, coming from Constantine.
On Nov. 16, 2002, she married Jammie Minor in Three Rivers.
Stacy was a graduate of Centreville High School with the class of 1997. She furthered her education at Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville, where she studied early childhood education and was active in student government; Concordia University in Nebraska; and earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
Stacy was employed by GT Independence in Sturgis, worked as a tutor at Glen Oaks Community college for several years and began her working career at Little Caesars Pizza in Sturgis, where she worked for 10 years.
She was a highly active member of His House Foursquare Church in Sturgis and enjoyed crocheting, reading and was a talented seamstress.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 18 years, Jammie; parents David and Deborah Galinis of Shipshewana, Ind.; two sisters, Stephanie (Steven) Andre of Centreville and Sheila (her fiancé Charles Blockmon) Galinis of White Pigeon; a nephew, Makiah Middaugh; a niece, Erica Stahl; grandmother Catherine Galinis of Sturgis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She wAs preceded in death by grandparents Victor Galinis, Nancy Regnerus and Ernest Charles Miller; and an aunt, Myava Rogers.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the His House Foursquare Church, 410 S. Clay St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Stacy Lynn Minor will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. The Rev. Douglas Carr will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 19, 2020