Steven Edson Post, 64, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Spectrum Health Hospital in Grand Rapids.
A memorial service for Steven E. Post will be held at a later date.
He was born September 28, 1955 in Grand Saline, TX to Edson and Keitha (Fiebelkorn) Post. On September 11, 1976 he married Nancy Starks and she survives. Steve worked at Burr Oak Tool and Gauge as a tool and die maker and ultimately retired from General Motors. He continued to stay busy and hardworking though, after his retirement, Steven was employed at Hopkins Farm assembling irrigation pivots. The outdoors was his calling, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being at the farm; but his true passion was his family whom he loved dearly. Steven was the center of his family, the glue that held everyone together and he will always be remembered as a strong and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and son.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he survived by his mother Keitha Post of Coldwater; his children Bradley Post and Jessica Post both of Coldwater; his siblings Donna (David) Hobday and Lance (Kristy) Post both of Coldwater; his four grandchildren Kaitlyn Danbury, Cody Morrison, Brendan Post, Jayden Post; his sister-in-law Sally (Wayne) Geer of Coldwater; his brother-in-laws Jerry (Lori) Starks of Bronson, John (Carolyn) Starks of Crystal Lake, IL; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Father Edson Post; his nephew Caey Starks; and his niece Jennifer Hoard.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family to help with medical expenses.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 14, 2020