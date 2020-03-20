|
Steven Lee Doney passed away March 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Steve wished not to have a funeral, but rather a celebration of life, which will be announced at late time. Please direct any memorial contributions to the LaGrange United Methodist Choir in his name.
He was born May 12, 1950, in Sturgis to the late John Robert Doney and Jean Hamilton Doney. He was a member of the Musical LaGrange organization that was able to travel to Europe in the early '70s to sing. Steve was a member of LaGrange County Community choir as well as the LaGrange Methodist Church choir. Over the years, Steve had served on both the LaGrange Fire Department and White Pigeon Fire Department, was a former member of Jaycees, was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post #215 in LaGrange, Ind., a former president of LaGrange Little League and a big part of creating "Field of Dreams" for the kids.
He always loved to sing and perform in musicals. Many will remember him for his powerful singing voice and his joyful presence. Steve loved to coach baseball, softball, football, as well as playing golf.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Judy Wilcox Durham Doney, whom he married in October 1994; a brother; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his first wife of 23 years, Carol Doney, whom he married on July 17, 1970; his Aunt Sally; his Aunt Florence; his daughter, Gwenlyn Doney Hershberger (Jason Miller) of LaGrange, Ind.; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Durham Adams (Robert Adams) of Three Rivers; a son, Kevin Doney (Jennifer Cira Doney) of Sturgis; and a stepdaughter, Rebecca Durham Johnson (Andrew Johnson) of Elkhart, Ind.
Steve also is survived by four granddaughters and six grandsons, Carolyn Marie (Hershberger) Schlabach (Orvan Schlabach), Madelyn Adams, Caitlyn Miller, Gabriella Johnson, Nathan Adams, Carter Doney, Jacob Miller, Seth Doney, Alexander Johnson and Dominic Johnson; and a great-grandson, Kamdyn Schlabach.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 21, 2020