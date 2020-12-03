Steven Lee Miller, age 71, a lifelong Sturgis resident, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1949, in Sturgis, a son of the late Howard and Jenny (Fox) Miller.
Steven had been employed with Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis for more than 38 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling and darts.
Surviving are a daughter, Sara Miller of Sturgis; a son, Steven Miller Jr. of Augusta; two brothers, Raymond (Barb) Miller of Sturgis and Ronnie (Marlene) Miller of Bronson; and two sisters, Connie White of Bronson and Sharon Miller of Burr Oak.
The family will receive friends and relatives 2-4 p.m. Saturday, at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 pandemic limitations, the number of people allowed at the funeral will be strictly followed and masks are required at all times. Cremation will follow visitation.
Memorial donations may be directed to American Cancer Society
. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.