1/
Steven L. Miller
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Lee Miller, age 71, a lifelong Sturgis resident, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1949, in Sturgis, a son of the late Howard and Jenny (Fox) Miller.
Steven had been employed with Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis for more than 38 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling and darts.
Surviving are a daughter, Sara Miller of Sturgis; a son, Steven Miller Jr. of Augusta; two brothers, Raymond (Barb) Miller of Sturgis and Ronnie (Marlene) Miller of Bronson; and two sisters, Connie White of Bronson and Sharon Miller of Burr Oak.
The family will receive friends and relatives 2-4 p.m. Saturday, at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 pandemic limitations, the number of people allowed at the funeral will be strictly followed and masks are required at all times. Cremation will follow visitation.
Memorial donations may be directed to American Cancer Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
2696513284
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved