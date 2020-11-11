Steven Michael Glant, 65, of Union City, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Lighthouse of Athens, 310 S. Capital Ave. Military honors will be rendered by Union City American Legion at the conclusion of the service. Burial of Steve's urn will be done privately at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.

