Stewart D. Swihart II, age 79, of Howe, Ind., and a longtime former resident of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.
Stew Swihart was born Feb. 23, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He dedicated his life to God and his family (and, of course, the Michigan State Spartans!). He was a devoted Christian husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as an active member of the Sturgis community.
Stew prioritized education, whether he was volunteering to read to students at Congress School, serving on Sturgis Board of Education or working with St. Joseph County Child Abuse and Neglect Council. He cared about the welfare and growth of children. Stew himself attended Michigan State University for his bachelor's degree and earned his MBA from Eastern Michigan University. He combined his passion of family, education and MSU by accompanying one or more grandchildren to MSU Grandparents University for nine consecutive summers. A T-shirt quilt in his honor included memorabilia of all nine sessions at MSU.
Stew was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army and served his country in Korea. After completing his Army commitment in 1967, he was employed at Kirsch Company in the purchasing department. In 1983, he started his own company, Swihart Associates Inc., which involved managing sales between various manufacturers of plastic and automotive parts. In later years, he became associated with Dave Smith Pontiac/GMC in the sale of truck chassis to truck-building manufacturers.
Sturgis Trinity Lutheran Church was the foundation of Stew's Christian life. He was baptized there in 1941 and Christian education studies led to his confirmation in 1954. He was a lifelong Rotarian. He faithfully volunteered with the Sturgis High School tennis program and became a friendly face to many a player over the years. He enjoyed playing tennis himself and loved golfing, fishing, hiking and Monday afternoon coffee with friends. Special bonds of friendship remained constant over the years with his classmates from Sturgis High School, class of '58.
Stew is survived by his beloved family: his wife, Donna; children, Scott (Terri) Swihart, Brian (Pam) Reed, Steve (Lisa) Swihart, Christy (Mickey) Gaines and Cathy (Kurt) Stevens; grandchildren Brianne (Tommy), Austin, Thomas, Cooper, Becca, Grayson, Andy, Will, Madison, Carly and Jackson; and great-grandchildren Norah, Mikah and Declan; as well as many cherished cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart (Senior) and Irene Swihart.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life and burial of the ashes will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Pastor James Balzer will officiate.
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Stew's life, the family suggests donations be made to Sturgis High School Athletic Department, 216 Vinewood Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; or Parkview Hospice, please make checks payable to: Parkview Hospital Foundation, 2200 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46897-7557 Parkview Hospital Foundation.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
