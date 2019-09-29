|
Sue Ann Geer, 63, of Elkhart, Ind., and formerly of Sturgis, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart.
Sue was born Sept. 24, 1956, in Sturgis, to Edwin and Patricia Smoker. On June 23, 1984, she married David L. Geer
Sue graduated from Sturgis High School and Glenn Oaks Community College, where she received a degree as an LPN. Sue retired as an LPN from Elkhart General Hospital after 25 years. Retirement didn't slow her down. She worked at Temperance Animal Hospital in Temperance for more than nine years and Eastlake Terrace for 12 years. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, her dog and loved ones on vacation by the ocean.
Sue is survived by her stepchildren, Deanna Shriner and Dean Geer; and her close friends, Mary and Tom Patterson and Rosanne Misener. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, David.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, Ind. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations in memory of Sue may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol, IN 46507. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 30, 2019