|
|
Sue Ellen (Eickhoff) Scherer, age 76, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Thurston Woods in Sturgis, following a lengthy illness.
She was born Nov. 16, 1942, in Grand Rapids, tadaughter of Harry B. and Margaret G. (Myers) Eickhoff. Sue was a member of the Mendon High School class of 1960. She then attended Borgess School of Nursing. While working as an RN at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, she met her future husband, Kenneth Scherer. They married on Jan. 14, 1967, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, and resided in Mount Clemens until Ken's passing in 2001.
Sue was a lifelong learner and continued her education at Sienna Heights, specializing in elder care. For many years, she was the home care coordinator for Macomb Family Services and later was services coordinator at Schoenherr Towers Senior Living Center. While in Mount Clemens, she was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church. She loved to read and work word-search puzzles with her grandchildren. She enjoyed making Christmas ornaments, embroidery and working with stained glass.
Sue is survived by three daughters and their families, Monica (Michael) Rhodes of Chicago, Paula Mazzio of metro Detroit and Ellen (Sam ) Warner of Charlottesville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Harry and Florence Rhodes, Amanda (Jay) DeSantis, Brittany Mazzio, and Eve, Louis and Kenny Warner; a sister, Lynn Eickhoff; four brothers, Jon (Susie) Eickhoff, Rick (Susan) Eickhoff, Dale (Vicki) Eickhoff and Tom (Lisa) Eickhoff; sisters-in-law Connie Eickhoff, Eleanor Mae (Tom) Earnst and Cathy (Robert) Weyhing; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; and a brother, Marty Eickhoff.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. A funeral mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Interment will be in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery.
In celebration of Sue going home, the family invites you to wear or accent your attire in bright, happy colors. Colorful lapel pins will be available at the door. Memorial donations will be directed to Thurston Woods Village. Memories may be shared with the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 2, 2019