Susan J. Kantauskas, 79, of White Pigeon, passed away April 15, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Elkhart, Ind., a daughter of George and Ruth (Williams) Bale. She graduated from Elkhart schools.
Sue previously worked in sales at Coachman Industries of Middlebury, Ind., Guardian Components of Middlebury, Bob Sampers Windows and Westover Windows. In June 1980, she married Matthew Kantauskas in Elkhart, Ind. She was a member of Constantine Messiah Lutheran Church.
Sue enjoyed restoring cars with Matthew, and they were members of the Chicagoland, Indiana and Michigan Thunderbird car clubs.
Surviving Sue are her husband, Matthew Kantauskas of White Pigeon; stepchildren Linda (Dale) Feece of Middlebury and Greg (Denise) Kantauskas of Stevensville; grandchildren Christopher (Danielle) Ellis, Johanna (Mike) Broberg, Fred (Andrea) Barkley, Daniel Feece and Zachary Feece; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters Christa Nolan Kiel and Darcy Nolan; and a brother, Rodney Bale, Sr.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Constantine Messiah Lutheran Church. Interment will take place in Mottville Cemetery at
12:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in Sue's honor to Leader Dogs for the Blind, Rochester Hills. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 17, 2019