Susan Kay Coe, age 62, of Leonidas, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.
She was born Sept. 7, 1956, in Three Rivers, a daughter of Freeman B. and Phyllis J. (Baker) Samson. She graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1974.
On Oct. 25, 1980, Sue married Michael E. Coe in Mendon. Mike died May 24, 2001.
Sue worked at several area adult foster care homes, and Ronningen Research and Development in Vicksburg. She retired as a home health aide for St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. She loved animals and had several cats and dogs. She enjoyed watching classic movies and listening to music, especially Bob Seger and the Eagles.
Sue is survived by a son and daughter-in -law, Matthew (Sherry) Coe of Romeoville, Ill; twin grandchildren, Braedyn and Mikayla Coe; a sister, Jean (Terry) Batten of Mendon; brothers, Michael Samson of Mendon and Scott (Christine Summers) Samson of Three Rivers; a sister-in-law, Brenda Samson of Mendon; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Doug Samson.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Curtis Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Leonidas Cemetery.
Memorial donations will be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 9, 2019