Susan M. Webb, age 98, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 10, 1921, in Strasburg, Mo., a daughter of the late Hans Ferdinand and Eva (Owen) Christensen.
Mrs. Webb resided most of her life in Sturgis and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class or 1939.
On Jan. 4, 1947, she married Leslie Donald Webb in Angola, Ind. He preceded her in death Dec. 18, 2014.
In 1990, she retired from the Sturgis Public Schools, where she had been employed for more than 20 years in the finance department. She also had worked at Kirsch Company and Sears, both in Sturgis.
Mrs. Webb attended First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. She enjoyed cross-stitch and mastering crossword puzzles, especially puzzles in the South Bend Tribune. The people who knew her will forever remember her two favorite terms of wisdom: Patience is a virtue and remember the source.
The family would like to express their most heartfelt thanks to home health aide Kim Collins, the doctors and nurses at Three Rivers Health and Three Rivers Health Hospice, especially Cara Fries, for all the care and love extended to their mother. Special appreciation is given to Logan and Sarah for the never-ending care they gave to their grandmother over the years.
She is survived by her sons, David Webb and James Webb, both of Sturgis; her beloved five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Wendy Sue Webb; and a brother, John Christensen.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. There are no services planned at this time.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Webb's memory consider Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093; Three Rivers Health Hospital, 701 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093; or St. Joseph County Commission on Aging, 103 S. Douglas Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.