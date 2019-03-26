|
Susanna P. Washington, 58, Sturgis, passed away at home on March 15, 2019. She was born in Chula Vista, Calif., on Nov. 8, 1960, daughter of Javier "Jerry" and Phyllis (Brown) Camacho.
Susanna went to school in California and later received her Certified Nurse's Assistant certificate from Glen Oaks Community College. She worked as a CNA at many hospitals and nursing homes.
Susanna loved spending time with her grandchildren. The holidays were her favorite time of year. She enjoyed going to church, being in the sun, writing, cooking, canning, and visiting various orchards and farms. She was known for her ever-changing hair color and loved to surprise her friends and family with her next hairdo. She loved music and would always play it loudly. She loved old country roads and had a true passion for God and the Bible.
Surviving are her daughters Rachel (Joshua) Robinson of Three Rivers, Vanessa Snyder of California, Carie Joe (Jamies) Halstead of Centreville, and Jessica (Russell) Richey of Vicksburg; grandchildren Jayden, Joshua, Bryce, Titus, and Gabriella Robinson, Omari, Omani, Ozaire, Oleah, Omar Jr., Olana, and Onika Furlow, Dant'e, Daniella, Daerek, Dominic, and Dalaney Halstead, and Riley and Amelia Richey; mother Phyllis Camacho of Oregon; and siblings Barbara Cope of Oregon, Phillip (Michelle) Miller of California, Beverly (Elroy) Peterson of California, and Mark Camacho of Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her father.
No public services will take place. Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Online messages can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 27, 2019