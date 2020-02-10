|
Susie Ellen Weitting, age 94, of Sturgis, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born June 23, 1925, in Hutchinson, Kan., a daughter of the late Fred and Rebecca (Schrock) Miller.
Susie resided in Sturgis since 1946, coming from Kansas. On Aug. 30, 1963, she married Robert Weitting at First Baptist Church in Sturgis.
Susie retired in 1981 from Kirsch Company in Sturgis following 35 years of dedicated employment. She also had worked at the truck stop in LaGrange, Ind., for several years.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Sturgis. She was a member of the Motorhome Club and enjoyed motor home caravan traveling, crocheting, plastic and canvas art, embroidering, oil painting by numbers, making nylon scrubbers and playing cards, especially the game Skip-Bo.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert; a son, Ron (Jean) Robinson of Lansing; two grandchildren, Geoffrey and Tricia; a stepson, Rob Weitting of Sturgis; a stepdaughter, Delia Weitting of Sturgis; a great-granddaughter, Cashia Weitting; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four sisters, Verna Yoder, Fern Lemler, Pearl Troyer and Sylvia Newcomer.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at First Baptist Church in Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Susie Ellen Weitting will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The Rev. Matt Taylor will officiate. A graveside committal of the ashes will follow the services at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Weitting's memory consider First Baptist Church, 1050 E. Fawn River Road, Sturgis, MI 49091; or Thurston Woods Village, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 11, 2020