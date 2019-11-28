|
|
Terry Lee Leszczynski, age 72, of Sturgis, MI passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, MI.
He was born Jan. 28, 1947 in Coldwater, MI a son to the late Ted and Hattie (Wagner) Leszczynski.
Terry graduated from Burr Oak High School with the class of 1965 and continued his education at Davenport College in Grand Rapids, MI.
On March 16, 1967 in Sturgis, MI he married Georgia Woods.
He had been employed at Syndicate Systems for 30 plus years.
He was the current president of the Sturgis Eagles Lodge until his health forced him to step down and was an avid sports fan who would watch any sport that was on the T.V.
Surviving are his wife: Georgia; 3 children: Scot Leszczynski of Howe, IN, twins: Jodi (Sheila) Leszczynski of Howe, IN, and Jeff (Angela) Leszczynski of Springboro, Ohio; 5 grandchildren: Courtney, Corey, Allison, Cole, and Payton; 2 sisters: Pat (Mike) Hendrick of Three Rivers, MI and Sandy (Walt) Root of Howe, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Rd., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Services celebrating the life of Terry Lee Leszczynski will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, at the funeral home with Pastor Glenn Russell, officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 29, 2019