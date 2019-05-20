Home

Thayma E. Lewis


1930 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thayma E. Lewis Obituary
Thayma Elaine Lewis, 88, of Fishers, Ind., passed away on the evening of Dec. 31, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Sturgis.
Thayma was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Lewis, in 2002. Those left to cherish Thayma's memory include her four children, Robert Lewis, Dana Beringer (Pat), Deborah Staton (Steve) and Patrice Greene (Dan); 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Bill Lukomski; and her nieces, Robyn, Jodi and Marta.
A burial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 21, 2019
