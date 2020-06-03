The Rev. Darrell A. Baum, age 93, of Sturgis, passed away early Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers.
He was born July 11, 1926, in Cherry Tree, Pa., a son of the late Don D. and Bessie (Adams) Baum.
Pastor Baum had resided in the Michiana area since 1972, coming from Marion, Ind., and his early life was lived in the Erie, Pa., area.
On Nov. 23, 1963, he married Patricia L. King in Wesleyville, Pa. She preceded him in death April 6, 2012.
Darrell worked as a farmer and in the timber industry and was a machinist with Zurn Industries in Erie, Pa. At the age of 40, Darrell became a student at Penn State University, Erie Campus, where he attended for two years then transferred to Taylor University in Marion, Ind., earning a Bachelor of Science in secondary education.
While he was attending college, he pastored two churches: United Methodist Center Chapel in Upland, Ind., and Antioch United Methodist Church in Van Buren, Ind. In 1972, he moved to Howe, Ind., where he pastored Lima United Methodist Church until 1977, when he and Patricia founded Sturgis Evangelical Church in Sturgis. There, he pastored the church until his retirement in 1985.
Darrell and Patty were ones to never be idle and in retirement they founded Darpat End Time Ministries.
Pastor Baum enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and was an avid reader of educational material.
He is survived by a sister, Louise Leamer of Ripley, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children he raised, Glenna Kronick and Ronald Baum; a brother, James Baum; and two sisters, Geraldine Askew and Dorothy Taylor.
Due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis. The Rev. Rodger Moyer will officiate. Private burial will take place at East Ridge Cemetery in Cherry Tree, Pa. Brother Raymond Lefbure will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Pastor Baum requested memorial donations be directed to World Missionary Press, 19168 County Road 146, New Paris, IN 46553.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
