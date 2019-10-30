|
Theodore N. Hudson, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Thurston Wood Village in Sturgis.
He was born on May 30, 1953, in Sturgis, MI to Harold E. & Goldie R. (Rowen) Hudson. On April 9, 1974, he married Debbie L. Shumway in Centreville. She survives.
Ted previously had worked as a truck driver at Pigeon River Materials, Bogen Concrete and most currently Morris Excavation. He had coached Rocket football, enjoyed panning for gold, steelhead catfishing and hunting and was a diehard Michigan fan.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Ted Hudson II of Sturgis and James Hudson of Sturgis; a brother, Tom Moore of Syracuse, Ind.; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Cherri Hudson and Becca Hudson; a brother, Tim Moore; and a sister, Brenda Hoke.
According to his wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials for Mr. Hudson may be made to the family, c/o Carney Frost Funeral Home.
