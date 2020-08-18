Thomas A. Kissell, age 55, of Bronson, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 17, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, due to injuries sustained in a tractor automobile accident.
He was born Dec. 5, 1964, in Three Rivers, a son of the late Richard and Elaine (Dixon) Kissel.
Tom resided most of his life in Bronson.
He had been employed by Morgan Olson in Sturgis for several years. He enjoyed driving tractors, playing with his grandchildren and his dog and spending time in the outdoors.
He is survived by three daughters, Nicole Kissel of Bronson, Katherine Elizabeth Kissel of Sturgis and Joehanna Marchand of Shipshewana, Ind.; a son, Robert Kissel of Bronson; and six grandchildren, Ava R. Keesling, Jeffrey Keesling, Grace Cunningham, Hunter Cunningham, Carter Macey and Grayson Macey.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and all visitors and family are required to wear a mask. Private services will be held at the funeral home. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will follow the services. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Bronson Cemetery.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family, c/o Nicole Kissel, 6585 Lilly Road, Bronson, MI 49028.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
