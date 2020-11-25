1/1
Thomas A Lackey
1952 - 2020
Thomas Andrew Lackey passed away Monday, November 9th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Tom was born to Joseph and Martha Lackey of Coldwater, on November 7, 1952 .

In 1979, Tom married Brenda Young of Burr Oak.. They went on to enjoy 41 years of marriage and the gift of two children; Adam Joseph and Keri Ann. They raised their family in Sturgis, where Tom worked at Fairgrove Farms and later at Ross Laboratories, from where he retired and moved to Montana. There Tom and Brenda lived in Raynesford in central Montana where they settled into a wonderful community of ranchers where they built lasting friendships. Tom worked as a ranch hand, helping with cattle drives and experienced some of the greatest adventures of his life.

In the spring of 2019, Tom and Brenda followed their son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren back to Michigan where they settled into their new home in Petoskey, MI.

Tom will always be remembered for his unquestionable work ethic, gentle approach to life, kindness, thoughtfulness, true friendships, and his undeniable love for his wife, children, grandsons, and family.

Tom is survived by his wife Brenda, daughter Keri Ann Carson, his much loved grandsons Finnegan and Felix Carson, father and mother in law Elmer and Betty Young, brothers; John (Nancy) Lackey, Robbie (Patricia) Lackey, half-brother Michael (Susan) Lackey, sisters; Peggy (Carmie) Gilbert, Skip (Danny) Davis, half-sisters; Bonnie (Tom) Wiser, Gail (Andy) Remogna, sister-in-laws; Beth (Randy) Smoker, Shirley (Lloyd) Mallow, Darlyn (Butch) Holbrook, Susie (Marty) Eldred, many cherished nieces and nephews and his forever friends in Coldwater, Sturgis and Montana.

He was preceded in death by his son Adam Joseph Lackey, son-in-law Nick Carson, and parents Joseph and Martha Lackey, half-brothers; James Richards and Charles Richards

A celebration of life is planned once we can celebrate safely together after COVID.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 24, 2020
Tom was my uncle and he was such a great guy, I spent a summer with them during the week watching Adam and Keri and he treated me like I was just one of his kids. I’ll miss ya, love ya Uncle Tom so much
Jessica Cossairt
Family
November 24, 2020
Brenda, Keri and family we would like to send our deepest sympathy to you all during this already tough time of year. May Tom be blessed with no pain and nothing but good times with Nick and Adam. So..sorry you must experience this pain again. God bless you all.
Joe and Linda Carson
Friend
