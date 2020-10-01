1/1
Thomas C. Colpetsir
1956 - 2020
Thomas C. Colpetsir, age 64, of Colon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Tom was born Jan. 30, 1956, in Sturgis, a son of the late Clayton C. and Barbara A. (James) Colpetsir.
Tom graduated from Colon High School with the class of 1973. Following high school, Tom completed plumber apprentice school to become a plumber.
Tom lived in the Colon area all his life. He owned and operated Tom Colpetsir Plumbing and heating for many years as a master plumber. Tom lived for the outdoors and spent all of his free time enjoying it in some form.
On Oct. 15, 1995, Tom married Gwen Jones in Grand Ledge.
Tom is survived today by his wife, Gwen Colpetsir of Colon; children Ashleigh Colpetsir of Kalamazoo, TJ (Megan) Colpetsir of Colon and Travis (Courtney) Colpetsir of Colon; and seven grandchildren, Kyleigh, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Haileigh, Alimay, Finley and Everleigh.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Thornton; and a brother, James Colpetsir.
The Colpetsir family will receive friends and relatives 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Following visitation, a funeral service celebrating the life of Tom will take place at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Evans officiating. Cremation will take place following the services. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society. Envelopes will are available at the funeral home. The family also would like to make note that masks are suggested. Condolences may be left online at Schipperfuneralhome.com.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
