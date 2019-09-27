|
Thomas Eugene Waltke, age 84, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Thomas was born Feb. 20, 1935, a son of the late Elwood Waltke and Mary Barnell Trattles.
On March 12, 1955, Thomas married his wife of 64 years, Helen Wondergem, in Sturgis at Church of the Nazarene.
Thomas and Helen would spend their lives living in the Sturgis area, where they attended New Beginnings Church. Thomas worked in Colon as sexton of Lakeside and South Colon Cemeteries for 44 years. He also was an active member of Burr Oak Grange and was a member since 1976, making him a member for 43 years. Thomas was a member of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair board for 23 years and was an avid supporter of 4-H.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Helen Waltke of Sturgis; children Beth Forbes of Sturgis, Valarie (Mark) Smith of Sturgis, Jerry (Penny) Waltke of Burr Oak and Thomas Waltke Jr. of Leonidas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Eugene Waltke.
Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at New Beginnings Church in Sturgis on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
