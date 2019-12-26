Home

Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
Thomas G. White


1939 - 2019
Thomas G. White Obituary
Thomas G. White, 80, of White Pigeon, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

He was born May 1, 1939, in Sturgis, a son of Harold and Mary (Klapp) White.

Tom lived in Fawn River Village until he was married, then moved to White Pigeon, where he lived the rest of his life. He was a graduate of Sturgis High School and was employed at Ross Labs and Consumers Energy. He enjoyed gardening, training-watching, trailing and camping and, most of all, time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Deb (Tim) Moreland and Sue (Chuck) Barnes; grandchildren Michael and Matthew Morey and Andrew and Breanna Barnes; a brother, John (Bev) White; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a son, Steven White.

Visiting is 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor John Shoup of Sturgis Nazarene Church officiating. Interment will follow in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to , American Diabetes Association or .
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
