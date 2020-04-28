|
Thomas James Labo age 72 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away early Monday morning April 27, 2020 at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born October 29, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan son of the Late Joel and Madeline (Bultink) Labo.
Tom resided in Sturgis since August of 2019 he lived in Florida from 1985 – 2010 and his early life was spent in the Detroit area.
On December 8, 1973 he married Betty Kupski in Dearborn, Michigan.
He had been employed by General Motors for 20 years and Owens Illinois for 15 years.
Tom was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1966 – 1970.
He was a past member of the Sturgis Kiwanis Club and he enjoyed playing golf, bowling and traveling. Tom had hobbies and interests but what he truly loved was time spent with his family especially his children and grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 46 years: Betty; two daughters: Kim (Danny) Ater of Sturgis and Renay (Timothy) Kedzierski of Hamburg Township; one son: Matthew (Sarah) Labo of Sturgis; 15 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; his siblings: Larry (Judy) Labo of Florida, Laura Labo of Oregon, Alger Labo of Houston, Texas, Joel (Cindy) Labo of Royal Oak and Robert (Connie) Labo of Oregon and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren: Dillon and Ella and great granddaughter: Braelyn.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations of gatherings a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Thomas James Labo will be held at a later date to be announced.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Labo's memory consider , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Shrine Hospital, 233 Fulton, Suite 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 29, 2020