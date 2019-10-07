Home

ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
Thomas Spoores
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
Thomas L. Spoores

Thomas L. Spoores Obituary
Thomas Lee Spoores, 68, of Constantine, died Oct.4 , 2019, at Borgess Medical Center.

He was born April 22, 1951, in Bowling Green, Ohio, a son of William Massey and Gertrude Spoores.

Thomas graduated from White Pigeon High School in 1970 and studied at Glen Oaks Community College.

On May 28, 1970, he married Sharon Carter in White Pigeon. He worked at Owens-Illinois and later Rexam, retiring after 35 years of service.

Thomas served as GNP union president and enjoyed motorcycles, Star Wars and computers.

Surviving are his mother Gertrude Lockwood, Three Rivers, wife Sharon Spoores, Constantine, sons Eric Spoores, Three Rivers, Dustin Spoores, Constantine, Nicholas Spoores, Constantine, grandchildren Carol Rupprecht, Amber Detsch, Bryan Spoores, Takoda, Damien, Gabriel and Levi Spoores, great grandchildren Aidan and Olivia Rupprecht and one on the way, sister Mary Jo Dilsaver, Ohio. Thomas was preceded in death by his father and sister Kay Massey.

Relatives and friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.and 6-8 p.m. at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
