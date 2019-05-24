|
|
Thomas Michael "Tom" Millard, age 77, of Mendon, died peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his riverside home.
He was born Dec. 29, 1941, in Three Rivers, a son of the late Kenneth A. and Mercedes A. (Truckey) Millard. Tom graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1960. On Dec. 12, 1970, he married Karen Osgood on in Mendon. They were blessed with two daughters, Nikki and Traci.
Tom was a professional truck driver, starting out in the recreational vehicle industry and later driving for a multitude of businesses. More recently, he was proprietor of Crossroads Auto Sales in Centreville and a representative for Country Clipper Mowing Equipment. Tom was recognized for being in the top 10% for 12 of the last 13 years for all Country Clipper dealerships across the U.S. Tom loved pleasing and interacting with people, which was the secret of his sales success.
On March 2, 1990, Tom married Louise Weinberg in Louisville, Ky. She survives, along with two daughters, Nikki (Colby) Furey and Traci Millard, both of Mendon; two granddaughters, Ashley Millard and Ella Millard; a grandson, Devyn Furey; stepchildren Shane (Vanessa) Leech and Melissa Leech; two step-grandchildren, Kaden and Kaleah Leech; a sister, Kathy Stump of Leonidas; two brothers, John (Mary Jane) Millard of Caledonia and Kenneth (Kathleen) Millard of Indian River; and several nieces and nephew.
The family will receive friends for an open house and time of sharing 3-7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at The Mendon Manor, 440 W. Main Street, Mendon. The family requests that you bring a written memory of Tom to be shared by family in the future.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 25, 2019