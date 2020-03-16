Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gibby's Bar & Grill
139 Main St.
Mendon, MI
View Map
Tim L. Miller


1941 - 2020
Tim L. Miller Obituary
Tim Lewis Miller, age 78, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Sturgis Hospital emergency room.
He was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, a son of the late Lawrence L. and Evelyn (Long) Miller.
Tim moved to the Sturgis area in eighth grade and graduated from Centreville High School with the class of 1959. He was active in sports and made the game-winning last-second shot in basketball to advance his team past regular season play.
On June 16, 1984, he married Kathryn Price at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.
He was self-employed in the urethane insulation and roofing business and was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed his travels hunting big game: moose in Canada, elk out West and deer locally. He also enjoyed fishing and watching and supporting Centreville basketball and athletics.
Surviving are his wife, Kathryn; a brother, Larry (Jill) Miller of Washington (state); a brother-in-law, Bill Long of Madison, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Ginger Long.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place.
A celebration of life and a time for sharing will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Gibby's Bar & Grill, 139 Main St., Mendon. Hackman Family Funeral Homes are entrusted with the arrangements and messages of support may be left for the family at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
