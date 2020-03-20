|
|
Timothy Philip Clipfell, age 66, of Colon, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Tim was born July 1, 1953, in Sturgis, a son of the late Philip G. and Louise F. (Drumhiller) Clipfell.
He was a lifetime resident of Colon. He attended Colon High School and worked for Tomlinson Lumber in Colon for 15 years. After the lumber yard, Tim drove truck.
Tim married Georgette Burns and later, JoAnn Smith. Both marriages ended in divorce.
He enjoyed time spent at the Sturgeon Lake sand bar, Colon American Legion and especially time spent with his family and friends.
Tim is survived by three children, Timmy Clipfell of Colon, Kendra Hernandez of Bronson and Jolene Lozada of Bronson; six siblings, Ty (Sharon) Clipfell, Lorelei Blair, Katrina (Doren) Smith, Corby (Roberta) Clipfell, Rowdy (Tammy) Clipfell and Thad (Lovina) Clipfell; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Clipfell; a sister, Jody Clipfell; and a great granddaughter, Dolly Smith.
Following in the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to our current social and travel concerns, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 21, 2020