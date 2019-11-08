Home

Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Todd L. Reed


1962 - 2019
Todd L. Reed Obituary
Todd Lee Reed, age 57, of Colon, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home on Palmer Lake.

Todd was born Jan. 13, 1962, in Sturgis, a son of Jack Reed and Judith (James) Fountain.

Todd attended Colon High School and lived his entire life in Colon.

Todd is survived by his mother, Judith Fountain of Florida; a sister, Lori Johnson of California; and three nieces, Karissa, Brittney and Hollie.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Jack Lee Reed.

Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
