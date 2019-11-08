|
Todd Lee Reed, age 57, of Colon, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home on Palmer Lake.
Todd was born Jan. 13, 1962, in Sturgis, a son of Jack Reed and Judith (James) Fountain.
Todd attended Colon High School and lived his entire life in Colon.
Todd is survived by his mother, Judith Fountain of Florida; a sister, Lori Johnson of California; and three nieces, Karissa, Brittney and Hollie.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Jack Lee Reed.
Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 9, 2019