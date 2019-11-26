|
|
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Todd Schwartz, age 56, of Colon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home. He was born October 18, 1963, in Sturgis Michigan, to the late Christian P. and the late Edith (Troyer) Schwartz.
Todd graduated from Colon High School in 1981 and went on to earn his cosmetology license from Ferrari's School of Cosmetology. In 1988 Todd founded Illusions Hair Care and worked side by side with his lifetime friend Ronda Miller for over 30 years. Todd remained in Colon as an active member of the community.
Todd had a passion for music and performance. He toured with the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corp for three summers during high school and in 2014 he marched in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Madison Scouts Alumni. To his nieces and nephews Todd was known as the Uncle who could fix anything. He always came around with the coolest toys and was excited to share them. When he wasn't tinkering with a project, you could find him spending time in his beautiful flower bed or reading up on a variety of interesting topics. Throughout his life Todd was a gift to others. He was kind hearted, caring, and always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need.
He is survived by his two brothers, Dana (Terrie) Schwartz of Scotts and Joe (Jennifer) Schwartz of Sturgis; one sister Sophia (Les) Szabo of Littleton, CO; nephews Nathan (Lindsey) Schwartz, Nicholas Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Zachary Szabo; nieces Andrea (Gary) Truax, Meghan Schwartz, Alexis Szabo; great-nephews Dylan, Jackson and Callen Truax; great-nieces Alaina Truax and Stella Schwartz; and Sebastian Minshall, who he raised as his son.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Schipper Funeral Home, 308 S. Blackstone Avenue, Colon. Funeral services celebrating the life of Todd Schwartz will be held at Locust Grove Mennonite Church, 29525 Findley Road, Burr Oak on Wednesday, November 27th at 2 p.m. with Pastor Patrick Clarey officiating. A private graveside committal will be at a later date at Leonidas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Todd's memory consider the Colon Food Bank. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 27, 2019