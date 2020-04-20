|
|
Tom J. Maskow, 71, of Brighton, Ind., died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Tom was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Sturgis, to Laurence J. and Berenice E. (Metzler) Maskow.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he was a farmer in the Brighton area and spent many years on the board of directors for Farmer's Mutual Rescue Insurance Company. He loved to play basketball and golf and was an avid Notre Dame fan.
On Feb. 20, 1971, he married Barbara J. Woodworth.
Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Barb Maskow of Brighton, Ind; a daughter, Melanie Pearson of White Pigeon; a son, Brett Maskow of Howe, Ind.; four grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann Smith of LaGrange, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael T. Maskow, on Nov. 17, 2019; and two brothers, David Maskow and Laurence "Louie" Maskow.
Cremation will take place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Brighton Cemetery in Brighton, Ind.
Memorials may be made to LaGrange Communities Youth Centers, Inc. (LCYC), 109 E. Central Ave., Suite 6, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 21, 2020