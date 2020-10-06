1/1
Toney C. Holton II
1956 - 2020
Toney C. Holton II, 63, of Vandalia, died Friday, Oct. 2, at his residence after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Sturgis, to Robert and Virginia (Nobles) Holton. On Aug. 13, 2011, he married Beverly Tastula in Union. She survives.
In addition to his wife, survivors are three daughters, Morgan (Justin) Thompson of Wolcottville, Ind., Tammy (Robert) McDonald of Jones and Amanda (Michael) Albright of Elkhart, Ind.; five grandchildren, Jessie, Allie, Kyla, Colin and Cooper; his mother, Virginia Holton of Sturgis; and a sister, Bobbi (Al) Barnhart of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by his father; and two daughters, Jessica Holton and Mattea Hope Holton.
Toney was employed at Jayco for 29 years, working as a product design engineer. He attended Chapel Hill Missionary Church in Union. He loved everyone unconditionally and was known for his sense of humor and infectious laugh. Toney was a great husband and a loving father and grandpa. Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main St., Middlebury, Ind. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Chapel Hill Missionary Church, 1425 Chapel Hill St., Union. Services will be conducted by Pastor Jeff Snider. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Howe. Ind. Memorials may be given to Pregnancy Helpline of Three Rivers. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
