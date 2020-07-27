1/1
Travis Walter Robert Hewitt
Travis Walter Robert Hewitt, age 35, a lifelong resident of Sturgis, MI passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He was born April 12, 1985 in Sturgis, MI a son to John and Linda (Pierce) Hewitt.

Travis had been employed at Atlantic Packaging in Sturgis and he enjoyed anything to do with computers, gaming, breaking codes, and even building them from scratch. He also enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews.

Surviving are his father: John Hewitt; his mother: Linda Hewitt; 2 sisters: Shana and Shona Spence; 1 brother: Trevor Hewitt; a brother-in-law: Will Rea; sister-in-law: Jackie Spence; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Leonard Spence and Daniel Hewitt.

According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 27, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
