|
|
Troya Lynn Greer-Miller, 54, of Constantine, passed at home surrounded by her family after a short aggressive form of cancer.
She was born May 25, 1964, in St. Marys, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and Luvelle (Monroe) Greer. She was a resident of Ohio, Long Lake and Constantine since 1990 and a Constantine High School and college graduate. She was employed as a medical assistant for 20 years, then started Can You Dig It Gardening as a master gardener for 10 years. Troya was a crusader for our earth. Every day was Earth Day to her.
Every garden she planted was a testimony to the beauty surrounding her. She will be remembered for her ability to bring peace and love to everyone who knew her. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in White Pigeon.
On April 21, 1990, she married Timothy J. Miller in Three Rivers. He survives, along with her son, Tyler Lee Miller; her father, Walter Greer; a sister, Tonja (Rob) Roy; a brother, Tracy (Val) Greer; and several nieces and nephews. She was peceded in death by her mother.
Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic in White Pigeon, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Raul Gomez will officiate. Interment of cremains will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
By Troya's request, live plants for planting outside only or donations to the family.
A celebration of her life is at 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Constantine American Legion.
Sweet are the memories that never will fade.
Arrangements are in care of Farrand Funeral Home of White Pigeon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 30, 2019